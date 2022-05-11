Israeli forces killed “in cold blood” the correspondent for the international media Al Jazeera in the Palestinian territories, Shireen Abu Aklehwhen he was covering clashes in the Jenin sector of the occupied West Bank, the Qatari channel said on Wednesday.

We condemn this heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from carrying out their message

“In what is clearly an assassination, in violation of international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces killed the correspondent in cold blood after she was shot with live ammunition early this morning,” Al Jazeera said in the statement.

The 51-year-old journalist died after a bullet hit her in the head, while another fellow journalist, Ali al-Samudi, was shot in the back and his condition is stable, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“We condemn this heinous crime, through which it is intended to prevent the media from carrying out their message, and we hold the Israeli government and the occupying forces responsible for the murder of the late colleague Shireen,” the Qatari chain points out in the release.

In addition, Al Jazeera called on the international community to “condemn and hold accountable the Israeli occupation forces for deliberately attacking and killing our colleague Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Al Jazeera producer Ali Al Samudi was also “attacked by being shot in the back during coverage and is now being treated,” the outlet said, without giving further details about his health.

Both journalists wore their vests identified as press and she had been working for the international chain since the beginning of the Second Intifada.

Coffin of the journalist being transferred. Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

What does Israel say?

The Israeli army indicated that during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp, “armed suspects” opened fire on security forcesd and threw explosives, prompting officers to fire back.

“The Army is investigating what happened, in particular the possibility that a journalist was hit by live fire from a Palestinian,” they said of Abu Akleh’s death.

Over the past month, Israeli security forces have intensified raids and “counterterrorism operations” throughout the occupied West Bank, and in particular in the Jenin area, in response to the wave of attacks Israel has suffered, six since the end of March. with a balance of 18 dead.

Some thirty Palestinians have died during these operations, some of them unarmed civilians with no links to Palestinian militias, and dozens have been arrested.

Presidency holds the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid today offered the Palestinian authorities a “joint investigation” on the death of the Al Jazeera journalist, the Palestinian Shireen Abu Akleh, in a raid by the Israeli Army in Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

“Journalists must have protection in conflict zones and we have a responsibility to know the truth,” the Israeli minister said in his Twitter account.

However, Lapid pointed out that “security forces will continue to operate wherever necessary to prevent terrorism and the murder of more Israelis.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned this “crime of execution by the Israeli occupying forces” against the journalist during that operation, in which the Palestinian journalist Ali Samoudi was also injured.

“The Presidency holds the Israeli government fully responsible for this heinous crime, part of a daily policy of the occupation against our people, their land and their holy places,” Abbas said in a statement.

According to Abbas, today’s event is also “part of the occupation’s policy of attacking journalists to hide the truth and commit crimes in silence.”

AFP and EFE

