London (Union)

Tomorrow evening, the Bath Racecourse will host the first race of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup on the English arena, which is dedicated to horses aged four years and over, rated (0 to 60) for a distance of 1600 meters, with the participation of 10 horses competing for financial prizes amounting to 4 thousand pounds sterling, sponsored by the fifteenth edition of the Racing Festival. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The holding of the festival races comes as an encouragement from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the aim of supporting owners and breeders in most countries of the world, to breed and acquire purebred Arabian horses, and shed light on their races.

The competition is led by Steve Blackwell’s “Jewel” horse, under the supervision of the owner himself, and led by Matthew Lloyd Stater, who achieved two wins out of a total of 29 entries and a rating of 54, and “Upstart Crew” by Reeves, supervised by James Owen, and led by knight Tegan Padgett, who achieved his first victory by a large margin and his rating 52, and “Heritage Valentino” by RB Skipper, supervised by James Owen and led by Keren O’Neill, who won before against his rival, “The Jewels”, and ranked 49.

The festival includes the crown jewel of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup, the “Al Wathba Stallions” Cup, and the International Forum for Purebred Arabian Horse Racing.

And the festival started last January 11, when new races were added in this season 2023, and 152 local and international races will be organized around the world, including races that have been upgraded to classified categories, including races for the first, second and third categories.