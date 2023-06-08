Prize for the champion of the individual category is R$ 12.33 million; Value resumes pre-pandemic level

The prize pool for Roland Garros individual open champions has grown by 64% since 2021. The current value of the prize is € 2.3 million (R$ 12.25 million at current quotations). 2 years ago, the figure was €1.4 million. The tournament is a Grand Slam –category for the 4 main tennis competitions.

In 2019, before the start of the pandemic, the figure was also €2.3 million. In 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the prize pool dropped to €1.6 million. The number represents a drop of 44.9%. In 2021, there was another cut, dropping to €1.4 million.

This year’s prize is 4.5% higher compared to the value of 2022. Last year, the champions of Roland Garros were the Polish Iga Swiatek and the Spanish Rafael Nadal. They earned €2.2 million each.

Parity between men’s and women’s awards was implemented in 2006. To date, women’s athletes have been awarded less than men’s.

In 2023, the tournament’s total prize pool – adding up the amount spent on prizes in all modalities– will reach R$ 231 million. The value is 13.76% higher than in 2022.

This report was produced by journalism intern Eduarda Teixeira under the supervision of assistant editor Lorenzo Santiago.