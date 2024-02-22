Reuters said, citing statements issued by an agency controlled by the Yemeni Houthi group, which stated: “Ships wholly or partly owned by Israeli individuals or entities and ships flying the flag of Israel are prohibited from passing through the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.”

The data, which was sent to shipping insurance companies from the Houthi Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, stated that ships owned by American or British individuals or entities, or sailing under the flags of the United States or Britain, are also subject to the ban.