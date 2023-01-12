Basra (Ittihad)

Yahya Al-Ghassani, our national team player, confirmed that all Al-Abyad players are aware of the extent of the sadness and frustration of the sports street in the Emirates, due to the modest performance during the “Gulf 25” currently being held in Basra, especially since the team lost its first two matches in Group Two against Bahrain and Kuwait.

Al-Ghassani said: We were not good at the beginning of the tournament, and we must improve the image, and we will not be satisfied except with victory, in the Qatar match at the end of the first round in the group, and we must achieve the goal, because we represent our country, and all players are well aware of their responsibility, and we must focus strongly and everyone is under the order of the coaching staff. .