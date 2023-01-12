Home page World

The restaurant chain Cracker Barrel now has vegan dishes on the menu. That’s why some fans don’t want to come anymore.

Lebanon – The US restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store recently added vegan dishes to its menu. Even if this does not actually mean any restrictions for customers – since no offers have been canceled instead – this does not seem to be okay for some fans. But despite a shitstorm on the internet, the restaurant chain wants to take this step further.

Restaurant chain sells vegan sausage – in the style of a burger boulette

Specifically, vegan sausages have made it onto the Cracker Barrel menu. On social media, the company advertises the product by announcing “new meat alert,” with an arrow pointing to another image. The vegan sausage with the name “Impossible – Sausage on Plants” can be seen on it, even if it looks more like a burger boulette.

A spokesman for Cracker Barrel explained opposite insider.com: “At Cracker Barrel, we’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our guests’ breakfast experience and provide a selection that satisfies all tastes, whether people want to stick with traditional favorites like bacon and sausage or are hungry for a new, nutritious, plant-based base are like the Impossible Sausage”.

Cracker Barrel sells vegan product – customers demand meat

But the expansion of the range causes a lot of discussion on the net. It seems that the offer will anger some Cracker Barrel fans. Because many make their dissatisfaction loud on social media. Fans of the restaurant chain are particularly demanding the return of old meat products, even if they are not directly related. Some call for chicken livers, which would have been there in the past, or a turkey dish instead.

However, some customers seem to feel provoked by the vegan sausage itself. One user describes the new food as “toxic and flammable”. A user writes: “I’ve lost respect”, another comments: “You just lost your customer base. Congratulations.” Last Aldi also got a shit storm online because of vegan tuna.

‘Don’t get the fuss’: Netz endorses vegan product at Cracker Barrel

But overall, a large part of social media seems to welcome the new product. One user wrote: “For those who want plant-based meat, welcome to Cracker Barrel. For those who prefer the traditional meat selection, welcome to Cracker Barrel. It is really that easy”.

Another user also comments: “I don’t understand the excitement, nobody has to do without anything”. And it seems that Cracker Barrel is also gaining a few customers with the new range. One user explained: “I have a reason to go to Cracker Barrel for the first time, thanks for that”.