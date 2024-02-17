Dubai (Etihad)

Shabab Al-Ahly jumped to the top of the standings in the Strong Hand League, after defeating Al-Jazira 28-25, in the match that took place in the “Abu Dhabi Pride” hall, within the sixth round of the competition, and the first half ended with “Al-Fursan” leading by a goal of “13-12”, raising Shabab Al-Ahly has a score of 14 points, followed by Al-Jazeera in the “runner-up” with the same score.

Maliha succeeded in advancing to third place, by defeating Dibba Al-Hisn by a goal difference of “26-25”, in the match that took place in the Maliha Hall, and the first half ended with the hosts leading 15-11, raising its score to 13 points, while Al-Hisn remained in eighth and last place with 5 points out of 5 losses.

Sharjah and Al Ain are the teams that played the least in the matches, as Sharjah has two postponed matches other than this round, the first against Al Ain, which was postponed from the fourth round to next February 24, and the Dibba Al Hisn match, which was postponed from the third round, next March 5.