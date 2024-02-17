Skiing | The skiing baseball legend Kari Hakkarainen surprised Indians and Pakistanis with his equipment

Casserole

A top athlete A feature is coded into the DNA, which causes the flame to light up at the same moment when the number tag is attached to the chest during competition events.

Even the level of the event doesn't matter, baseball legend Kari Hakkarainen says. Competitive sports are competitive sports in both baseball finals and veterans' World Cup skiing.

“It gives you a similar boost for yourself. Such nice moments in the middle of everyday life. They enjoy it and that's probably why they still do this,” says Hakkarainen.

He is remembered on baseball fields as the captain of the building phase of the Sotkamo Jymy dynasty. As a winner who achieved seven SM golds in his breeding club.

The list of achievements is deafening. Hakkarainen was chosen as baseball player of the year in 1996. He is a three-time best infielder of the season, a four-time top hitter and a 12-time East-West player.

Hakkarainen played in Jymy's representative team for 16 seasons, but a wonderful career could have turned from the crossroads ahead to a different track.

“Skiing was actually my second competitive sport. In the summer I played with nests and in the winter I skied,” he says.

“ “It gives you a similar boost for yourself. Such nice moments in the middle of everyday life.”

Kari Hakkarainen, the captain of Sotkamo's Jymy dynasty in the early years of the 1990s, won seven Finnish championships in baseball.

Turn happened when Hakkarainen, at the age of about 15, got into the rink of Jymy's representative team, signed his first player contract and started getting money.

“At that point, cross-country skiing stopped. If I hadn't made it to the men's team at that point and the money hadn't started coming in, would I have chosen skiing”, he thinks.

“It was on the glove. As close as that choice will get in the end.”

However, Hakkarainen did not give up skiing during his active career.

“It has always been involved as an active restorative exercise throughout my breeding career,” he says.

Hakkarainen, 55, still enjoys skiing.

“These games were a bit hectic in terms of training,” he says.

“ “It has always been involved as an active restorative exercise throughout my breeding career.”

Kari Hakkarainen's autographs were in demand after the summer 1998 East-West match. Hakkarainen played in the value match 12 times.

At the games Hakkarainen refers to the World Cup skiing of veterans in Vuokatti. They were contested a kilometer away from Hakkarainen's home.

Hakkarainen also participated in the veterans' World Cup skiing in Vuokatti in 2016. Three years later, he turned 50 and gathered things to do for the anniversary.

The program included the Vasaloppet, a baseball match against Estonia and the world cup of the sport in India.

“At the time, I thought that competitive sports would be allowed, but when I heard about these games, I wondered if it would still be possible. Then it came to pass that at least these competitions still have to be held here.”

In Vuokatti, Hakkarainen competed in freestyle skiing, which was also visible in training. He skied Vasaloppet's flat push and progresses in the same way in the summer on rollers.

“It might have been too hard if those farts had been skied with a tasur. I've been skiing more this winter,” he says.

Hakkarainen does not track kilometers skied, although the data goes to the fitness app Sports Tracker. The ski races, on the other hand, are interesting – the race opening was the 83rd of the season.

“ “I thought that competitive sports would be allowed now, but when I heard about these games, I wondered if I could still do it.”

Kari Hakkarainen styled himself the baseball player of the year in 1996.

Racing equipment Hakkarainen also skis on hunting skis. They are used especially in cold weather, which also had a grip on World Championship skis.

“If you put enough on and protect your face, you can ski with hunting skis in almost any weather,” says Hakkarainen.

“Compared to normal skiing, the wind is gone. When the pace is quiet, the cold doesn't hurt.”

He skis on hunting skis for at least three hours at a time. The longest run has lasted ten hours and was tens of kilometers.

“It's a very good basic endurance exercise,” describes Hakkarainen.

“ “If you put enough on and protect your face, you can ski with hunting skis in any kind of weather.”

Kari Hakkarainen ended his playing career as Finnish champion in 2001, but made a brief return to Jymy in the summer of 2007.

Hakkarainen actively discusses sports in the messaging service X, formerly Twitter. On Instagram, he sometimes receives special messages about his fitness.

“If I post a picture, many people might come and say that you are interested in sports again or have started playing sports again. I don't have that for it,” he says.

“Sports are part of my lifestyle and everyday life. It runs from week to week, month to month and year to year in roughly the same way six times a week.”

There is even a shortage of hobbies. Hakkarainen has won Sulkava's big rowing events three times and co-founded Vuokatti Rowing, but the sport is now on hiatus.

Kari Hakkarainen (left) was part of the Finnish team at the baseball world cup in India 2019. His son Saku Hakkarainen (right) also played in the team.

Career In addition to the Finnish championships, Hakkarainen considers the 1990s games against Oulu Lippo and the lifelong friends he made from the sport to be his best memories.

The game trip to India, which brought two World Cup golds, was also a wonderful experience. Hakkarainen's own son also played in the team Saku Hakkarainenthe men's Finnish champion himself.

“There you saw the sport from the very grassroots level.”

After the tournament, Hakkarainen and the other Finnish players left their equipment with the Indian and Pakistani baseball players.

“How bright their eyes were when they got the new Bear's club or spikes. It made me feel really good too. They were so happy, which was great to see.”