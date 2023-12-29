Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The “Round 14” matches of the “First Division League”, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, bring down the curtain on the year 2023, in the “fierce competition” race that brings together 17 clubs, and continues until May of next year, on the road to qualifying for the “Professional League” for the champion. And the runner-up, and avoiding relegation to the second league, for the last and penultimate places.

Attention is focused on the start of the round on Saturday, which will witness the holding of 6 matches, on the expected summit, which brings together Al Dhafra, the “runner-up” with 24 points, against its guest, Al-Oruba, “the leader” with 32 points, while in the rest of the matches, Al-Jazira Al-Hamra and Al-Taawoun, Masafi and Dibba, Al-Arabi and City will play. , Masfout, Al Rams, Gulf FC and Gulf United, with the round continuing on Sunday with matches between Dibba Al Hisn and Al Dhaid, Al Hamriya and United.

In its third match under the leadership of its coach, Paolo Camelli, Al-Faris seeks to inflict the first loss on its guest Al-Orouba. Al-Dhafra scored 5 points with its new coach, who took over the job from Abdullah Misfer, by defeating City 2-0, and drawing two matches in a row 1-1 against United and co.

On the other hand, Al Orouba avoided the first loss in the last round, by tying against its guest Gulf FC 3-3, which is only the second during the team’s league journey this season, after the first against Dibba 0-0 in the sixth round, and it is looking forward to an early clinch of the title « Winter Champion,” three rounds before the end of the first round, if he wins tonight’s match, bringing his total score to “35 points.”

The two teams have a group of “winning cards” in the starting lineup, as the English striker Tounani Afob stands out among the “Al-Fares” team, who tops the scorers list with 10 goals, in addition to the experience of Sultan Al-Ghafri, the team’s captain, and the brilliance of goalkeeper Saeed Al-Mesmari and Walid Amber.

In turn, Malian resident Hassani Tambora, the Orouba striker, imposed his advantage in terms of the offensive front for his team, which follows the “total football” style, after scoring 7 goals in the past rounds. The list of “Greens” stars includes, in addition to Tambora, the young Portuguese defender Diego Andrea, 23 years old. », striker Muhammad Khalfan, and captain Khaled Al-Jabri.

Away from the atmosphere of the summit, the matches of the first day of round 14 witness the “Disengagement” confrontation, which brings together Masafi “6th” against its guest Dibba “5th”. Each team has 19 points, and Al-Arabi receives “4th” with 20 points, after its victory in the last round over Al Dhaid. 2-1, its guest is City, which is in the penultimate place with 6 points, and the race to escape from the last places is joined by Masfut “15th”, which has 6 points, in front of Al-Rams “last” with three points.

Saturday matches

Al Jazeera Al Hamra – Al Taawun 16:50

Masafi – Dibba 16:50

Al Arabi – City 16:55

Masfout – Al Rams 16:55

Gulf FC – Gulf United, 16:55

Al Dhafra – Al Orouba 17:05

Sunday matches

Dibba Al Hisn – Al Dhaid 16:50

Al Hamriyah – United 16:55