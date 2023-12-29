Olimpia Milano-Baskonia 76-67, Melli and Voigtmann dominate during the Euroleague night

“I thank the public, they supported us from the beginning, they understood the difficult moment we are going through after the latest injury (Shields, ed.). I congratulate the players, who played a great match. Melli and Voigtmann were exceptional in creating opportunities for themselves and their teammates”, the words of Ettore Messina in the press room after the victory of his Olimpia Milano in the Euroleague (the seventh of the season) against Baskonia (76-67) in front of a Forum full of love (12 thousand fans) for a team that won by showing a huge heart. The Italian champions are stronger than the many very heavy absences (Napier, Shields, Mirotic, Lo and Ricci).

Captain Melli puts in a monstrous performance (21 points with 7/11 from 2 and 2/4 from 3) and at his side a great Voigtmann (19 points with 4/6 from 2 and 3/6 from 3, 12 rebounds and 3 assists: 30 rating).

Flaccadori's performance as director was also excellent (and author of 14 points with 5 assists and 3/6 from 3): “He's improving from game to game”says Messina in his analysis of the match. “The defense has almost always been of a high level. We had an empty pass in the second half of the third quarter when we were tired, we rotated perhaps too much but we had to, so there were some bad choices that allowed Baskonia to get closer. But when we were on the pitch with our key players we were really good.

(Ipa photo)



However, many protagonists, from Tonut (important baskets in transition in the third quarter and defense) to Hall who struggles shooting but fights behind, passing through the good attitude of Poythress.

An Olimpia that shows determination, solidity and compactness despite injuries: “The only positive aspect of when you have so many injuries is that those who play know that they will stay on the pitch and sometimes everything becomes easier. I agree that there is greater identity in this moment in which the veterans, those who were already here, like Melli, Voigtmann, Shields before getting injured, Kyle Hines are leading the team, who they feel are theirs and treated accordingly.”

And about Kyle (8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, charisma and leadership), the coach from Milan underlines: “Hines was exceptional, he did many things tonight too that perhaps can't be seen on the boxscore”.

The Euroleague is at the halfway point and with the first of the second round Napier will also be able to play: “I think it's positive that Shabazz Napier, who already knows almost everyone, fills the point guard void, he won a championship with these guys.”

“I think there were two keys to the match: we led it with stolen balls from Flaccadori and Tonut, because they allowed us to break through, and then we defended well against their scorers. We held Howard to nine shots, this is important, then he missed a lot, but this also depends on him, you can't take great credit. We marked him with wingers like Hall and then with Melli when we had the long threes but changing on the blocks”, concludes Ettore Messina.

Olimpia Milano next commitments

L'Olimpia Milan returns to the field for the last championship match of 2023 in Brescia Saturday 30 December (5pm), then on 2 January away to Greece on the pitchOlympiakos (8.15 pm) and before the new one at the Forum on Friday 5th with the Bayern Monaco (8.30 pm)

