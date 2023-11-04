Municipal presence centers in the cities of the Al Dhafra region continue their preparations for weather fluctuations by providing tanks, water pumps, equipment and trained workers, and the readiness of emergency teams to deal with emergency situations around the clock, in addition to ensuring the readiness and efficiency of the rainwater drainage network with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of assets, infrastructure and facilities. Public and provide a safe environment.

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality called for the need to report emergency situations due to weather fluctuations, such as the accumulation of water or the flying of materials and trees that may obstruct traffic by calling the emergency number 993.

The media team intensifies effective field communication with emergency teams, follows up on weather fluctuations, raises public awareness, and highlights the municipality’s role and preparations to deal with weather fluctuations.

The Emergency and Business Continuity Room sends the warnings received from the National Center of Meteorology to all emergency teams and communicates with contractors working with the municipality and strategic partners, in addition to confirming the readiness of all emergency teams, equipment and mechanisms.