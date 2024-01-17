During the past year 2023, the Al Dhafra Region Municipality organized 185 inspection campaigns in cooperation with its strategic partners, which resulted in the implementation of 4,903 procedures, during which 2,081 warnings were issued, 2,445 awareness cases were organized, and 377 violations were signed.

The campaigns, in which 50 inspectors participated, included gardens, beaches, parks and walkways, monitoring cases of overcrowding and violations of occupancy of residential units, inventorying and removing damaged flags in the cities of the region, in addition to inventorying abandoned homes that distorted the general appearance, and a campaign to reduce throwing waste in front of farms, and writing on the walls. .

The inspection campaigns aimed to raise the level of awareness among community members, maintain the general appearance of the cities of the Al Dhafra region, enhance the efficiency of asset and infrastructure management and maintain their effectiveness to enhance the region’s attractiveness and the style and quality of life therein.

The campaigns also included a campaign to limit random billboards that distort the general appearance, clean sidewalks in front of shops, monitor camel crossing gates on highways, remove abandoned and neglected vehicles, remove sand from roads, and inspect the permanent locations of mobile food trucks.

It is worth noting that the Al Dhafra Region Municipality is in the process of using a system to monitor abnormalities based on artificial intelligence, in order to keep pace with technological development, anticipate the future, and develop proactive plans to provide the best services to the community.

The system works through a camera installed on a vehicle and linked to an artificial intelligence system that provides integrated monitoring of distortions on the roads, in addition to monitoring distortions in lighting poles and what is related to them.