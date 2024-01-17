The Colombian Daniel Elahi Galán, who is 27 years old, has managed to become the best tennis player in the country, he put on a great show on the night of January 16, after carrying out the second round of the Australian Open 2024 against the Argentine Sebastián Báez.

The match, which was delayed by rain, was started by Báez, who, at first, managed to dominate the match until the sixth Games, given that it was at that moment that he committed a double fault that favored Galán to tie the results of the match.

The duel was close, as it lasted 3 hours and 17 minutes, enough time for the Bucaramanga tennis player to give his all to take the duel forward; However, it was not enough.

Galán was giving good results, but during the course of the match he presented several breakdowns that made the Argentine take advantage of the moment to surpass him.

Finally, The results of the duel were 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 and 6-4.

Seba Báez won the South American duel by beating Daniel Galán and for the first time he is in the third round of the #AusOpen. It equals his best participation in a Grand Slam (3R of the US Open 2023). pic.twitter.com/Wn4Cf3VNED — Tennis Set (@settenisok) January 17, 2024

Sebastián Báez's victory took him, for the first time, to the third round of the Australian Open. He now awaits a meeting with Sinner.

