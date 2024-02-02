Of Vera Martinella

Disparities are growing and those who are poorer have less chance of recovering. The use of private healthcare, the costs of additional drugs or treatments and travel to specialist centers weigh on patients and their families

When you discover you have cancer, your chances of treatment also depend on where you live, your level of education and your bank account. Obviously the starting point is the type of neoplasm in question and its stage of spread: There are forms of cancer for which there are many effective therapies (for example breast, prostate or colon), so that the survival of patients is greatly extended and also the chances of definitive recovery; while others continue to be a daunting challenge for researchers around the world (such as pancreas, brain or stomach), especially due to the fact that they are discovered late because they do not cause initial symptoms. In addition to the disease itself, however, there are many other variables that influence the possibility of being treated in the best possible way which, in recent years, have become increasingly evident and have been carefully weighed by a growing number of studies. This is why World Cancer Day for the three-year period 2022-2024 had the slogan Close the care gap, or eliminating disparities in care.

World Cancer Day World Cancer Day, promoted by Union for International Cancer Control and supported by the World Health Organization, is celebrated every year on February 4th. The Day represents a call to reflect on what institutions and individuals can do together to fight cancer: Closing the care gap. Everyone deserves access to oncology therapies the theme chosen for the 2022-2024 campaign which focuses on the commitment to eliminate disparities in therapies, prevention and information. The same slogan was the center of attention of the specialists gathered in Rome on the occasion of the Day for the conference promoted by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit (ISS), the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and the Aiom Foundation. Inequalities, however, are growing. On the one hand there are low- and middle-income countries, where cancer cases are increasing, prevention programs are scarce, unhealthy lifestyles are rampant and many of the (very expensive) new therapies are not arriving. On the other, the West, which nevertheless sees increasing differences within itself. And Italy is no exception: for example, a recent survey has highlighted how important the postal code, or place of residence, is in accessing treatments: because if the logistics are complicated, a certain percentage of patients give up travel required to reach a hospital with more experience or to participate in a trial. See also Liver disease alert, +50% cirrhosis and +100% cancer in the next 10 years

The weight of travel Not only from the North to the South of the country, also from the provinces towards the capitals (where the large hospitals are concentrated), or for taxis and ambulances in the city, when the patient finds it difficult to move. Travel for patients and their families is a great differentiator. An indicative number: in 2022, in Italy almost 28 thousand cancer patients have changed Region for treatmentespecially for surgery. But travel has a cost, especially if accompanied by hotel stays, and requires work permits: in short, for many they are an unattainable luxury; for many others it is an immense effort to add to the burden of the tumor itself, which contributes to impoverishing the patient and his family.

The level of education What has been studied also affects the chances of life or death after the diagnosis of cancer. In Italy approximately a quarter of cancer deaths can be traced back to low levels of education: almost 30 thousand (29,727) cancer deaths in 2019 in our country, in the population between 30 and 84 years old, are in fact related to poor education (22,271 deaths in men and 7456 in women). The numbers come from one study published in Journal of Public Health

. Among the determinants capable of influencing cancer mortality is the level of the cycle of studies, which often also affects the subsequent earning capacity – he explains Franco Perrone, president of Aiom —. Not to mention that a diagnosis of cancer can still cause economic difficulties in patients, the so-called “financial toxicity”, which affects 26% of Italians with cancer. People with a high level of education have more tools for understand the importance of preventionto interpret useful information on the symptoms of the disease and to adopt behaviors that can influence the effectiveness of therapies — continues Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation —. Hence the higher cancer mortality rate in less educated citizens. It is necessary to strengthen actions aimed at dissemination the conscious adoption of a healthy and active lifestyle at all ages, promoting targeted campaigns. Statistics indicate that sedentary lifestyle, smoking, obesity (all factors that increase the risk of cancer) are more common among those with a lower level of education. See also Cancer, cases among young people are increasing in Italy

Impoverishment caused by cancer Impoverishment as a side effect of the disease has been an evident problem for some time, especially in the United States, where there is no universal healthcare system like ours but everything goes through health insurance (inaccessible to millions of less wealthy Americans). Thus inequalities are growing between those who can afford to pay for the best therapies and those who cannot. An example above all? American research has highlighted the great difficulties of young adults who get cancer before the age of 40, when they are not yet economically independent, and they use crowdfunding (a form of collective financing) to pay for the expenses they have to bearbut then they have to deal with the shame and sense of humiliation of having asked relatives and friends for help. Quite a few patients even decide to give up oncology treatments, thus preventing the illness from leading them to bankruptcy and ruining the life prospects of the whole family. The economic difficulties caused by cancer are an increasingly present phenomenon in our country too – says Perrone -. Tools are needed to identify all the causes of financial toxicity and propose solutions to the institutions to remedy them. This is how the PROFFIT questionnaire was born (Patient reported outcome for fighting financial toxicity), composed of 16 statements (9 concern the causes of economic difficulties and 7 measure their consequences), on which patients are asked to express their assent or not. See also The future of Spallanzani, Dg Aliquò: "The fight against Covid will continue but there are other fronts on which to act"

Over 1,800 euros per year from the sick bill In short, getting cancer can be very expensive, not only for the physical and psychological cost, but also in cash. An Italian survey did the math: on average every cancer patient spends 1,841 euros every year (especially in the Central-Northern regions) from their bank account, especially for tests, transport and specialist visits. And it is not only the income of the person directly involved that is eroded because the problems affect the entire family unit, also involving those who assist him: spouses, children, brothers and sisters, first and foremost. We have already demonstrated, in another study on 3,760 citizens with cancer, that at the time of diagnosis, 26% have to face economic problems and 22.5% worsen this uncomfortable condition during treatment — he clarifies Perrone —. Furthermore, the latter have a 20% higher risk of death in the following months and years. The use of private healthcare, the costs of additional drugs, supplements or additional treatments and the costs of reaching specialist centers impoverish citizens. Even in Italy there are disparities that must be overcomeso that no one is left behind and everyone can access not only the most effective therapies but also screening programs, regardless of where they live, concludes Mauro Biffoni, director of the Oncology and Molecular Medicine Department of the ISS.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.