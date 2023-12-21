Al-Burhan stressed, during a speech in the Red Sea Military Region, the army’s determination to eliminate what he described as the cancer of the Rapid Support Forces, pointing out that the armed forces will remain cohesive, strong, and Sudan’s safety valve.

Al-Burhan said, “What happened in Wad Madani in the Al-Jazeera state, everyone who is negligent and negligent will be held accountable, and there is no courtesy in that.”

He added: “We will win with the determination and persistence of the armed forces and the Sudanese people, and we will fight to defeat and defeat the rebel militia and its aides from the political forces that seek to rule the country through the remains of the Sudanese people. We say to them, if you want to rule Sudan, except through elections,” adding: “Victory will be our ally.”

Al-Burhan appealed to everyone not to pay attention to the rumor mongers spread by agents that aim to cast doubt on the armed forces and the Sudanese people and to spread terror and fear in the souls of citizens.

He explained: “We reassure the citizens that the army will fight to the last soldier so that the people of Sudan enjoy security and stability, and the armed forces will not fall, indicating that everyone who cooperated with the rebel militia will pay the price for their cooperation.”

The proof touched on the violations and crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces against citizens and civilian objects.

He said, “We are surprised by her statement that they will protect the citizens of the areas they occupied,” and added, “How can this be right when the militia is occupying homes and looting at the same time,” noting that the world has witnessed the atrocities of the terrorist militia against citizens and the destruction of the state’s infrastructure.

Al-Burhan criticized some political forces that continued to issue slogans and lies targeting the unity of the national ranks and the armed forces.