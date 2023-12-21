Mexican soccer was shaken this week after the announcement of the disappearance of one of its great promises. The whereabouts of Alberto Miguel Sánchez Álvarez, 19, remains unknown at this time.

There has been no news about Sánchez, a player for Deportivo Dongu FC, a team in the Serie B Premier League (the equivalent of the fourth division in that country) since December 15. The last time he was seen was in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli, in the State of Mexico.



Sánchez was wearing black jeans, a red T-shirt, white sneakers and a camouflage jacket the last time he was seen in public. The Mexican Police issued a file to try to find him.

Born on July 29, 2004, Sánchez is 1.80 meters tall, thin and dark and has a visible tattoo of two triangles on his left forearm, plus two others with Egyptian letters, according to the information released by the Search Commission of People of the State of Mexico.

The FMF Premier League also issued a statement on its Facebook page asking for help in trying to locate the athlete.

Alberto Miguel Sánchez, missing footballer Photo: Mexico State Police

Although Deportivo Dongu is not having a great campaign (it is in second-to-last place with seven points, 29 behind the leaders, Deportivo Ayense and Pachuca Premier), Sánchez had shown good form. He started 12 games.

Disappearance cases in Mexico this year

According to the Mexican newspaper El Heraldo, until November of this year, 5,180 missing people had been reported in the State of Mexico.

The Colonia Cuatitlán Izcalli is one of those that reports the most cases of disappearances: until the aforementioned cut-off date, there are 266 people for whom there is no information.

