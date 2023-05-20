After more than a decade of isolation due to the conflict in Syria and its serious human rights violations, President Bashar al-Assad marked his return to the diplomatic scene at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, where this Friday the 19th May called for a ban on foreign intervention in the affairs of Arab countries. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky arrived at the meeting to ask for the support of Arab nations for his country, despite his relations with Russia.

Syria, the regime that resisted the ‘Arab Spring’ is diplomatically reborn and demands an end to “interference”.

As if it were a regional surrender after more than 12 years of a war that still does not end and for which he was expelled from the Arab League in 2011, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received a welcome from his peers at the summit in this year, in jeddahSaudi Arabia, where he called for an end to what he considers foreign interventions.

“It is important to leave internal affairs in the hands of the people of the country, because they are the ones who can best manage their own interests,” said Bashar al-Assad, who for years has received political and economic sanctions from the European Union, the United States and the Arab League itself, due to multiple complaints of repression by its troops against the civilian population.

However, unlike other countries that were the target of the movement of social protests that began in Tunisia and led to the fall of the leaders of Arab regimes more than a decade ago, the leader of Damascus has survived, amid military backing and economy of Russia and Iran.

Now, reborn on the diplomatic scene, Al-Assad expressed that he expects a new era in relations with the bloc.

“I hope it marks the beginning of a new phase in joint Arab action for solidarity, peace in the region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction.”

In his speech, the man – who has ruled Syria for around 22 years and whose father launched a dynasty that has controlled the nation since 1970 – alluded to the coming together of the League’s 22 member states by citing Arab roots.

“Panarabism is rooted in the past, present and future of Syria, it is about belonging and not just about emotions. Emotions are changeable, but belonging is enduring. A person can change for one reason or another, but they will never change their affiliation (…) Syria is at the heart of the Arab world and holds a special place in the hearts of Arabs,” he said.

Al-Assad is once again officially recognized by several nations in the midst of the conflict in his country that leaves more than 610,000 people dead and millions of refugees and displaced persons, according to figures from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH).

Devastating situations for the population that worsened with the earthquake last February that shook northwestern Syria and southern Turkey.

A father reacts after the death of two of his sons, who activists say were killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Ansari area of ​​Aleppo on 3 April. January 2013. © Reuters/Muzaffar Salman

Hundreds of Syrians residing in rebel-controlled areas of their country protested on Friday against the initiative of the Arab League to resume relations with Al-Assad.

Zelensky asks the Arab world not to “turn a blind eye” to the war

This same meeting was attended by Volodimir Zelenski, president of Ukraine, a country invaded 15 months ago by Russia, the great ally of Damascus.

Zelensky urged the Arab leaders to maintain “independence” in their positions towards the Moscow war, to oppose hostilities and the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.

“Unfortunately there are some in the world, and here among you, who turn a blind eye to these cases and illegal annexations. I am here so that everyone can look honestly, no matter how much the Russians try to influence, there must be independence,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

In this sense, the Kiev leader urged the nations of the Arab League to join the support of the Western world to stop the occupation of the Kremlin and its serious effects on civilians.

“Ukrainians have never chosen war. Our troops did not go to other lands. We do not participate in the annexation and looting of other nations’ resources, but we will never submit to any foreigner or colonizer. That is why we fight (…) The main call that I want to leave in Jeddah is a noble call for all of you to help protect our people, including the Ukrainian Muslim community, ”he stressed.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensk during the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 19, 2023. © Saudi Press Agency/Via Reuters

Until now, the Arab countries, with a history of relations with Moscow and important economic relations based mainly on hydrocarbons, have avoided publicly condemning the war that Vladimir Putin ordered on February 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mohamed bin Salman, monarch of the host kingdom Saudi Arabia, is trying to boost his territory’s role as a diplomatic force as the global energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and US-China tensions have brought back weight. to Riyadh as a world power exporter of oil on the international scene.

With Reuters and AFP