Genoa – I am ten agents ended up in the emergency room in yellow code after some clashes that took place outside the North Staircase, but inside the stadium gates, before the Genoa-Bari match. Five agents were transported to the San Martino hospital, the other five to Galliera.

The incidents started when a group of ticketless supporters assaulted the stewards on duty at the turnstiles of the North steps. The mobile police department intervened to prevent the situation from escalating. Violent clashes have ensued: in these hours the perpetrators of the attack could be identified thanks to the surveillance cameras.