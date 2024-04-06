

Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Al-Wahda continued its series of positive results, by defeating Baniyas 3-1, in the match that was held at Al Nahyan Stadium, at the opening of the “18th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, bringing “Al-Anabi” to raise its score to “34 points”, with the tenth victory for Al-Anabi. “The Excellencies” this season, and “Al-Samawi”’s tally stopped at “19 points”, and Omar Kharbin scored for Al-Wahda from two penalty kicks in the 9th and 97th minutes, Facundo in the 32nd minute, and Labani Yas Taulant scored in the 53rd minute.

Ittihad Kalba returned to the “track of victories”, after an absence of 8 matches, by defeating Hatta 3-1, in the match that took place at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, and the “Tigers” raised its score to “17 points”, while the “Cyclone” score froze at “The fifth point” is in last place, and Ittihad Kalba’s goals came from Andres Fomberger from a penalty kick in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half, Michal Drevc in the 55th minute, and Philipp Kiss in the 62nd minute, while Hatta, the Nigerian, scored the goal. Substitute Chisom Charles in the 89th minute.

Al-Bataeh won against its host, Khor Fakkan, by three, in the match that took place at Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, raising “Al-Raqi’s” score to “25 points,” and “Eagles’ score stopped at “17 points.” The goals were scored by Anatoly in the tenth minute, and Paulinho from a penalty kick. In the 38th minute, and Sekou Baba in the 92nd minute.

