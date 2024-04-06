Sunday, April 7 will be the first presidential debate between Claudia Sheinbaum,

And, as he has shared on his social networks, Jorge Máynez, as he is better known, hopes to win the first Presidential Debate, for which he has made analogies of him scoring goals as if it were a soccer match, so , the orange candidate hopes to score a “rule.”

Beyond your analogy,What Jorge Álvarez Máynez has said about the topics to be discussed in the first presidential debate?, especially to affirm that he will be the winner of this first democratic exercise. Given this panorama, let's analyze the proposals that he has shared so far.

Proposals from Jorge Álvarez Máynez, heading to the first presidential debate

Education

Within his campaign, Jorge Álvarez Máynez has toured several private universities, where he has stated that the scholarships are also for private sector studentsnot only for those in the public sector, since he has stated that many students are rejected from Public Universities and their only option to continue their studies are Private Universities.

Likewise, he has spoken of improve infrastructure of all schools, has also proposed guaranteeing that one million governors have access to a university, in six years, as well as allocating resources for half a million scholarships so that young people can study both in the country and abroad.

First presidential debate: Jorge Álvarez's proposals

Health

On this topic, Jorge Álvarez Máynez proposes a program called “Doctor in your house”, so that family health is monitored and access, in a comprehensive manner, to health services is guaranteed.

He has also spoken of increase salaries in the health sector and commit to its professionalization, driven, above all, by universities, both public and private.

Perhaps its strongest proposal, in terms of health, has to do with promoting legalization of some drugss, so that, with this, it contributes to regularizing organized crime and reducing security levels, therefore, it is a comprehensive proposal.

Transparency and corruption

As stated in the political platform of Movimiento Ciudadano, Jorge Álvarez Máynez has spoken of reforming the government, where he is committed to state governance, monitored and controlled by citizens, while seeking to eradicate corruption.

I also proposed that positions be obtained based on a system of ranks obtained through merit and not through “democracy”, so that corruption is eradicated from different points.

Vulnerable sectors and violence against women

Regarding violence against women, Jorge Álvarez Máynez proposes applying a reform that allows more resources to be allocated to strengthen the security system, especially in forensic issues and various mechanisms for identifying victims and preventing feminicide.

Likewise, it proposes intensifying gun control, since the orange candidate states that many women are violated, in their homes, by firearms that their perpetrators have illegally, therefore, an efficient disarmament policy is necessary.