Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain achieved a big victory over Al Nasr 4-1, this evening, Wednesday, in the first leg of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Football Cup semi-finals, in the match that was held at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium, so that the “leader” would go a long way to reach the final of the tournament scheduled for May 27. Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Yarmolenko scored the goals from a penalty kick in the 58th minute, Palacios in the 68th minute, and Sufyan Rahimi “two goals” in the 77th and 94th minutes, while Adel Taarabt scored the “Al-Ameed” goal in the 91st minute.

The match was equal between the two teams in the first half, and Al-Nasr appeared at a better level and missed two chances, before Al-Ain returned strongly in the second half, which witnessed great excitement and an abundance of goals, and the “leader” imposed his control over the course of the game, starting with calculating a penalty kick for Sufyan Rahimi, which he translated. Yarmolenko to the “opening goal” in the 58th minute.

And the offensive performance of Al-Ain continued, which put pressure on the “Brigadier”’s defense, and Palacios took advantage of a “magic pass” from Sufyan Rahimi, who dodged the “blue” defense, and passed a wonderful ball to Matthias coming from behind, and hit hard at the goal, scoring the second goal for Al-Ain, and Sufyan strengthened his superiority. Al-Banfseg” scored the third goal of a “tactical sentence” with Bandar Al-Ahbabi on the borders of the region, ending it with a missile shot that hit the “Brigadier’s” net in the 77th minute, and Al-Nassr succeeded in reducing the difference with Adel Taarabt’s goal in the 91st minute, taking advantage of goalkeeper Khaled Issa’s mistake, and Sufyan Rahimi responded with the goal. The fourth for Al-Ain and the second for him, taking advantage of Touzi’s mistake in the 94th minute, so that the match ended with a great victory for the “leader”, who polled the final match, before facing the second leg of the “Gold Square” on May 21 at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.