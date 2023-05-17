The Armenian will understand the extent of the quadriceps problem and if there is room for recovery in view of the Champions League final. The Slovak, yesterday evening at San Siro in the team dressing room, at the Pinetina to continue his recovery after back surgery

Tomorrow Henrikh Mkhitaryan will undergo tests on his left quadriceps injured at the end of the first half in yesterday’s Euro-derby. He hopes to be available for the final in Istanbul and the three abundant weeks before the Atatürk match could theoretically be enough for recovery.

CURING — The Armenian told his companions that he felt the muscle “harden” and not “pull”. It could (conditionally) be a positive sign. In fact, in the event of (serious) injury, his presence in the final would be at great risk; if, on the other hand, it were an extension or a slight resentment, then there could be technical times (over 3 weeks) to make him available to Inzaghi for the last act of the season. Today Micki rested like all his teammates and tomorrow he will know. Last year he reached the Conference League final with Roma after an injury, he recovered in time, but then had to stop in the first part of the match due to a relapse. However, he had celebrated the triumph of Mourinho’s team. See also America would be close to closing the signing of Brian Ocampo

SKRINIAR IN THE CHANGING ROOM — The Slovak was at the San Siro last night and stopped by to say hello to his team-mates in the locker room, before and after the match. In these days he will be in Appiano to continue his recovery after the back operation and to carry on the rehabilitation programme. In fact, he has been on a standstill since the end of February and has to do his athletic training all over again. Can he be available for the final? Time is there, but he clearly he can never be at the top. Thanks to the “extended” bench, he will be able to be on the bench, but certain assessments will be made in the coming weeks, assessing the responses of his body and his condition. It would be the last act before the greetings and the move to PSG.

