Al Ain University ranked first at the level of the UAE, tenth in the Arab world, and 201-300 globally in the Times World University Impact 2022 ranking, which included 1,524 universities from 110 countries.

The Times Ranking of Universities’ Global Impact is based on its assessment according to the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are “eradicated poverty”, “eradicated hunger”, “good health and well-being”, “quality education” and “equality between Gender”, “Clean water and hygiene”, “Affordable and clean energy”, “Decent work and economic growth”, “Industry, innovation and infrastructure”, “Reducing inequalities”, “Sustainable cities and communities” Responsible consumption and production, climate action, life underwater, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions, and partnerships to achieve the goals.

The Delegate Director of Al Ain University, Dr. Nour El-Din Atatreh, expressed his pride in the results of the classification, which would not have been achieved without the continuous efforts of the university family.. Pointing out that the classification, which depends on achieving the goals of sustainable development, is a great achievement that confirms the university’s endeavor to be part of sustainable development, based on the From the interest of the wise leadership in the country in sustainability and achieving a sustainable future.

The President of the University, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Refai, thanked the university’s employees for their efforts to achieve this achievement.. He pointed out that the university ranked this year in 6 goals out of 17 goals for sustainable development and that it will continue to work hard to achieve more goals in the future.

Vice President for Accreditation and Quality Assurance Affairs, Dr. Nazih Khaddaj Mallat, said that Al Ain University has achieved a remarkable achievement by advancing to first place in the Times Classification of the Impact of World Universities 2022 after being ranked second last year 2021.. He pointed out that the university has achieved impressive results in both The goal of “quality education” (among the top 80 universities in the world) and the goal of “gender equality” (among the top 70 universities in the world), stressing that these results motivate hard work to achieve more achievements in relation to sustainable development.



