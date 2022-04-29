There was no footballer on the field with more enthusiasm than Luis Díaz. There was no player with more courage when it came to facing, looking for Villarreal and trying to get the ball into the net.

The Colombian made one of his best games with Liverpool and it was the great nightmare of Juan Foyth and his team. He was left without the goal, but there was no one more smiling than

Diaz at the end of the match.

Sheathed in a long Liverpool coat, the Colombian was hugged by Rhys Williams, one of the team’s youth players, while Jürgen Klopp went one by one thanking his players.

The praise for the Colombian does not stop, while more details are known before his arrival at Liverpool.

Junior put his thumb down

Several teams wanted him in the world and one of them was River Plate, but it was never established.

River Plate was emboladado. The head of its players, managers, coaching staff and fans was in the final of the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors in 2018.



Nevertheless, the DT, Marcelo Gallardo, had Díaz in his orbit. The departure of Pity Martínez to soccer in the United States was a hard blow and the quota had to be filled.

The leadership communicated with their peers from Junior, the team in which Díaz played at that time. De entry, the Barranquilla team rejected the Argentine offer.

“Antonio Char, who was the president of Junior until 2020, wanted ten million dollars for the entire pass of Díaz, an impossible figure for the Núñez treasury at the time. Although there was also another number: 6,000,000 for the 60 per wind on the chip. River’s final offer was $5,000,000 for 70 percent. What happened? From Colombia they lowered the thumb…”, told in its pages the Diario Olé of Argentina.

And he added: “If the values ​​of all the incorporations that arrived at the beginning of 2019 are added, the total gives 8,930,000 dollars, almost three sticks more than what Luis Díaz would have left. Of course, for that sum, River signed four players: he incorporated Suárez (3 sticks); the purchase option executed some time later by Carrascal (2,500,000 dollars); Angileri (2,230,000) and Robert Rojas (1,200,000).

Díaz never arrived, he went to Porto and today he is one of the most important strikers in the Premier League with Liverpool.

