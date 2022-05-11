And a statement published by the African champion in the last two seasons on his account on Twitter stated: “Al-Ahly club sent a letter today to the Egyptian Football Association, requesting the escalation of the crisis of the Champions League final stadium to the International Football Association, so that the referred to will be held in a neutral stadium away from the teams.” The four that are currently battling it out” in the semi-finals.

Al-Ahly decided, on Tuesday, to resort to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after the decision of the African Confederation (CAF), Monday, to grant Morocco the right to host the final on May 30th.

CAF issued an official statement, on Monday, revealing that Senegal and Morocco had bid to host the CAF Champions League final, but the Senegalese federation withdrew its offer.

The Egyptian Al-Ahly, the defending champion, had demanded, in an official letter, the African Union, in an official letter, on Sunday, that the CAF Champions League final match should be moved to a neutral stadium, pointing to the application of the principle of equal opportunities, after Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca approached qualifying for the final match.

And Al-Ahly continued in his statement, Wednesday, that his request came “in response to a recent decision sufficient to choose a specific stadium to host this event for the second year in a row, which has not happened by any continental federation before,” adding: “Especially since the decision was issued Too late, and after the number of competing teams was reduced to only four, and the same decision now serves a particular club, which will play the final match “if qualified” at its stadium and among its fans.

Al-Ahly beat Algeria’s ES Setif in the first leg of the semi-finals with a clean four, while Wydad returned with a clear superiority from the land of its host, Petro Atletico of Angola, 3-1 in the capital, Luanda.