Thirteen years after the massacre in a bus in Guatemala, in which, among others, a Dutch student was shot dead, the seventh and last suspect has been arrested. According to Guatemalan authorities, he belonged to the drug gang that confused the bus from Nicaragua with another vehicle carrying a load of cocaine.

Rigoberto Danilo Morales (36) was arrested on April 18 in the Petén department, in northern Guatemala, but the Public Prosecution Service (OM) only asked the court yesterday to link him to the so-called ‘Nicaraguan bus case’. This is reported by media in Nicaragua. It will be announced in the coming days whether the judge will grant the request of the Guatemalan prosecutor to link the suspect to the massacre.

Morales, according to Guatemalan authorities, belonged to a group of drug traffickers led by Marvin Montiel Marín, aka "Taquero," who killed the 15 occupants of the bus when they failed to find the drug shipment.

The drug gang shot all the passengers – fourteen Nicaraguans and one Dutchman – on November 8, 2008 in the Zapaca department in the east of the country and then set the bus on fire. The charred bodies were left as silent witnesses. It later emerged that the gang had confused the bus, which had left Nicaragua with 16 passengers for an excursion to Guatemala, for the vehicle with ‘their’ load of drugs on board.

In addition to the owner and driver of the coach as well as the tour leader and thirteen other Nicaraguans, a Dutch tourist was killed. Rob Pignicky (26), student at the NHTV in Breda, had an internship in Nicaragua, then traveled around a bit and was on his way by bus to Guatemala City, where he would take the plane back to the Netherlands.

The leader of the drug gang known as Los Taqueros was arrested near Mexico City in August 2011. After his extradition to Guatemala, Marvin Montiel Marín was sentenced to a prison term of no less than 820 years for murder, conspiracy with a view to illegal (drug) trafficking and storage, as well as membership of a criminal organization. The five co-defendants received prison terms ranging from 800 to 828 years. Two others, including a woman, were sentenced to six years in prison for money laundering and membership of a criminal organization.



Rigoberto Danilo Morales after his arrest. © National Police Guatemala



