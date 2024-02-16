Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Ajman qualified for the quarter-finals of the most expensive tournament, “His Highness the President’s Cup,” by defeating its host, Hatta, 1-0, at the latter’s stadium, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, at the start of the round of 16 matches, “final 16.”

The result of the goalless draw dominated the result of the first half of the “Hurricane” match against its guest, “Orange”, in which there was no offensive effectiveness in front of the two teams’ goals, except for a few opportunities, the most notable of which was the Bahraini’s attempt on Madan from a corner kick, which he converted with a “foot heel”, and was blocked by goalkeeper Salem. Khairy scored a new corner kick that was not used properly in the 40th minute. The Brazilian “substitute” defender Gianluca Muniz, who replaced Ali Madan’s departure due to injury, at the beginning of the second half, succeeded in making his first scoring mark with “Orange” this season, after scoring a goal. The lead came in the 48th minute, with a powerful left-footed shot from inside the penalty area. Moroccan Walid Azaro almost added the second goal for Ajman with a header blocked by goalkeeper Salem Khairy in the 69th minute, before the task of the “homeowners” was complicated by expelling the “substitute” Ghanem Ahmed, after receiving a second warning in the 90th minute, which was the first match played by a player. The young midfielder with “The Hurricane”, after moving to the latter’s ranks coming from Al Wasl. The left post of the Hatta goal denied Walid Azaro the opportunity to score the second goal with a powerful shot, before referee Amer Al-Dubaie blew the whistle at the end of the match, with Ajman winning 1-0.