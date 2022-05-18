Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

Ajman’s victory over Al Wasl 4-2 in the “24th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League” came as a shock to the “Emperor”, but he rewarded “Al-Burkan” for his very distinguished season, after arranging his ranks well after suffering from the specter of relegation in Last season.

Perhaps it is noteworthy that Ajman imposed its superiority over the two sides of the “Bur Dubai Derby” Al Wasl and Al Nasr this season, after collecting 10 out of 12 possible points in front of them, achieving 3 victories and a draw, as it tied with Al Wasl without goals in the first leg, and then outperformed it in the forth, while achieving victory He beat Al-Nasr by three goals in the first leg and then with a return goal, and he also won over the two teams in the matches to determine the positions in the Professional League Cup.

Ajman achieved a historic achievement, after it became the first team to score four goals against Al Wasl during the first half, from any match played by the “Panthers” in the professional league, where the team imposed its absolute superiority, and almost came out with a greater “yield”, thanks to the harmony between its players. , led by the brilliant Tunisian Firas Belarabi, who scored a “double”, to contribute 7 goals in the last 4 matches of Ajman in the league, where he scored four goals and assisted three goals.