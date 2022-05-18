AMG continues the celebrations for its 55th anniversary by continuing to churn out special models. In this article we talk about a version dedicated to Formula 1, the championship where Mercedes literally dominated from 2014 to 2020, with an extra constructors’ championship also earned in 2021. The winning streak of the Stuttgart company also concerns Affalterbach, given that in the official name of the team appears precisely the name AMG. The new model F1 Edition is dedicated to Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performanceand can be ordered immediately for a surcharge of 23,800 eurosbruscolini thinking of the couple of hundred thousand euros to shell out for the basic version.

It is the most powerful production model of the Affalterbach brand to date. The hybrid format, with electric motor and AMG High Performance battery on the rear axle, generates a considerable amount of horsepower, an impressive 843. The “F1 Edition” is recognizable at first glance by the paintwork. It is an exclusive combination of the Manufaktur alpine gray paint and the film with the AMG logo and color gradient from gray to black, as well as red accents. The 21-inch 5-twin-spoke AMG forged wheels in a matte black finish with a red rim border follow the wheel color scheme of the official Mercedes-AMG Medical Car used in Formula 1.

The AMG aerodynamic package developed in the wind tunnel ensured excellent handling characteristics at high speeds. The accessories increase the load, without suffering the so-called ‘drag’. The fixed rear airfoil is one of these elements. But we must not forget the further optimized diffuser, integrated in the rear apron; the front splitter bigger; additional deflectors on the front air intakes and wheel arches.

The front splitter and trim elements of the front fenders, exterior mirror housings, side edges and window frames are finished in high-gloss black. THE double tailpipes of the AMG system are in black chrome and heat-insulating smoked glass. The tinted radiator grille is AMG specific. The new fuel tank cap in silver chrome with “AMG” lettering completes the exterior work.

As for the “Edition 55”For the G-Class, A-Class and CLA, the interior is characterized by the contrast of black and red. The AMG performance seats are upholstered in black Exclusive nappa leather with red decorative stitching. The AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather / microfibre also features red decorative stitching. The door sill guards house the red illuminated “AMG” logo.