Title favorite Ajax has escaped losing points for the fifth time in a row. Davy Klaassen and Dusan Tadic also cleaned up a weak first half against Sparta and a mistake by goalkeeper André Onana: 2-1.

By Johan Inan Ajax continued where it left off against Sparta. The frontrunner created opportunities with difficulty and also struggled for a long time to thwart dangerous outbreaks. Just like against Feyenoord and Groningen, the team of trainer Erik ten Hag had to chase.

This time goalkeeper André Onana looked even worse than on the opening goal in the north, when he failed to answer on a long-lasting shot. The criticized goalie, who will exchange Ajax transfer-free for Internazionale after this season, took a simple goal kick laconically with the instep. After several Ajax players were unable to control the ball, former Ajax player Joeri de Kamps scored the 0-1 through the bottom of the bar.

Just like in Groningen, until the moment of the blow, Ajax did not give the impression of being able to turn the match around. The game was too viscous, too predictable and too forced for that. Ajax mainly tried with high balls, but when they reached their destination, top scorer Sébastien Haller turned out not to be acrobatic enough to help his team score a goal. Much more than that, and a dangerous scrimmage in the final phase, did not force Ajax before the break. The result was a stinging whistle concert after the halftime signal and hope in Eindhoven, where PSV seemed to be able to do good business in the fierce title battle. See also The first Formula 1 GP in Saudi Arabia, marked by criticism of human rights

False hope, as it turned out again, since Ajax had already put things in order in the first fifteen minutes of the second half. Routines Dusan Tadic and Davy Klaassen once again acted as guides, with a little help from the usually reliable Sparta goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. The Nigerian half dove over a Klaassen roller, which was served by Dusan Tadic after a quick throw-in, and then saw the equalizer roll painfully slowly over the goal line. Just like against Groningen, Ajax’s second goal was not long in coming. Once again Tadic shot in the 2-1 from the penalty spot. The home club obtained it because Adil Auassar received a free kick from the Tadic on his raised arm.

In the last half hour it remained exciting because Ajax, which had bounced back considerably, with substitute Kenneth Taylor as one of the stars, failed to decide the match. Klaassen hit the post with a header and Haller’s goal was disallowed (edge ​​offside). It was not very exciting anymore because Sparta barely managed to squeeze a final offensive. See also Former student of the Orthodox gymnasium in Serpukhov tried to commit suicide In this way Ajax again dragged itself one step closer to title prolongation. The number two can close the gap of seven points against RKC to four points on Sunday. That does not mean that Ajax is looking forward to the cup final and the last five rounds without any worries.

The return of goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg in the match selection was offset by the absence of Noussair Mazraoui against Sparta. The right back is struggling with knee problems. In addition, defenders Lisandro Martínez (private circumstances) and Devyne Rensch (injury) and tastemaker Antony against the Rotterdam team were also missing. There was even more physical malheur, because left back Nicolás Tagliafico, who was allowed to start in the base again, had to stop the fight after half an hour.

