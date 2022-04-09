Since the launch of the Junkertown map in 2017, Overwatch fans have been waiting for the debut of the Junker Queen as a playable character, which according to a leak could finally happen with Overwatch 2. In a recent livestream, FéféGG, nickname of Félix Münch, former professional coach, caster and analyst of the Overwatch League, may have revealed in advance the skills of the Queen of Junker Town.

FéféGG claims to have received his information from an anonymous source, so the whole thing is to be taken with a grain of salt, according to which the queen of Junkertown will be a tank or a support. She uses a shotgun-like weapon called a “Scattergun”, while for melee attacks the character uses a sort of serrated sword that inflicts “bleeding” on opponents, thus causing damage over time. Additionally, pressing the weapon’s secondary fire key will throw the blade as if it were a boomerang, drawing enemies hit to her.

One of the Junker Queen’s two abilities is a “war cry” that adds 200 life to the character and 100 to nearby companions. It also grants a 30% movement speed buff, but it’s unclear whether the effect extends to allies as well. The other ability instead consists of an area attack that hits all targets in front of the Junker Queen, also inflicting bleeding in this case.

The Ultra, on the other hand, is called “Rampage” and once activated the character rushes forward by performing rotating attacks. Those affected suffer damage, bleeding, and a debuff that prevents healing for a few seconds. The character also has a passive ability that apparently causes her to recover HP based on the bleeding damage dealt to opponents.

Overwatch, the Junker Queen in one of the flyers scattered around the Junkertown map

As mentioned above, although FéféGG certainly has contacts within the Overwatch 2 landscape, the rumors reported above are to be taken with a grain of salt. It must be said, however, that sooner or later the queen of Junkertown will certainly make her debut in the shooter, considering the clues left over time by the developers.

Meanwhile, with an update, Blizzard has removed the letter “Z” from the skins of Zarya, the Russian heroine of Overwatch, as it represents a pro-war symbol.