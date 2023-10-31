vize Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger has sharply criticized the anti-Israel and anti-Semitic protests in Germany. The demonstrators come primarily from the Islamist environment. “This has been hushed up for too long, smiled away, and no one should talk about it,” he said on Deutschlandfunk on Tuesday morning.

“And now you can see that nonsense has been brought into the country.” Germany will have to take a better look at this in the future. “Immigration policy is one of the reasons for this development.”

Aiwanger criticizes uncontrolled immigration

The immigration was uncontrolled, “including from these cultural circles where anti-Semitism is openly shown and presented,” said the Free Voters leader.

Germany does not need migrants who take extremist positions onto the streets. “We don’t have to have that. We don’t have to hand our passports to people who then attack the police during violent demonstrations, attack Israel, and attack businesses.” We need to consider whether immigrants in Germany have to hold anti-Israel protests, which often end violently. Better action should be taken here.

A few weeks ago, shortly before the state elections, Aiwanger was under pressure because of an anti-Semitic leaflet that was found on him when he was at school. Aiwanger’s brother later said that he had written the leaflet. After Aiwanger answered a list of questions and apologized, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) decided not to dismiss him as minister. The CSU and Free Voters want to continue their coalition.