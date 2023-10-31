admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/31/2023 – 6:43

Melting glaciers and extreme droughts bring to light sensational discoveries. However, global warming also puts the preservation of finds at risk. Climate change rarely brings anything good. Archaeology, however, appears to benefit from the rapid melting of glaciers, the further retreat of permafrost, and the extreme drying of rivers and lakes. In recent years, discoveries of archaeological sensations preserved for centuries in ice or protected in flooded regions have accumulated.

Although many of these discoveries were only possible thanks to the melting of ice, the increase in air and sea temperatures in recent years has dramatic consequences for science. What has been protected for thousands of years in the cold and humid climate may disappear in a short time due to climate change.

The ice, for example, has preserved sensational finds, such as the Stone Age man nicknamed Ötzi, discovered in 1991. Thanks to its excellent state of conservation, researchers were able to accurately reconstruct how the “ice man” lived around 5,300 years ago in the Alps, between Italy and Austria.

Archaeologists working in high mountains are now more frequently discovering impressive evidence of past dramas. Researchers from Peru and Poland have just presented the reconstruction of the Inca mummy Juanita, a 14-year-old girl sacrificed as an offering to the gods more than 500 years ago.

The Incas hoped, through the bloody ritual called Copacocha, to gain protection from natural disasters from the gods. The frozen mummy was discovered in 1995 at an altitude of more than 6,000 meters on the Ampato volcano, in southern Peru. Due to melting ice and erosion, the mummy, which was in a higher Inca site, fell into the volcano’s crater.

Frozen time capsules

Discoveries of weapons, sleds and pieces of clothing from the Roman Empire or the Middle Ages are increasingly frequent in the Alps or Scandinavia. Thanks to their good state of conservation, these objects reveal to researchers a lot about the lives of ancestors.

Many archaeological pieces are being discovered mainly in regions where permafrost – a permanently frozen layer of the Earth’s surface – is receding at an accelerated rate. In Antarctica, radar images show river landscapes beneath the ice. In Alaska, old villages suddenly appear. In Siberia, researchers discovered fossils of three mammoths that were more than 3 million years old. In Canada, the fossil of a completely preserved and mummified baby mammoth was discovered.

These are great discoveries, but time is running out. Where today there is still permafrost, which excellently preserves organic material, in a few years all that will be left is a simple change in the color of the ground.

Melting glaciers, intense rains and rising sea levels represent new challenges for archaeology. These phenomena threaten, for example, many ancient port cities around the Mediterranean. Climate change is not only responsible for melting ice and flooding, but also for terrible droughts.

Droughts reveal treasures

For archaeologists, droughts are, in part, lucky, but for ecosystems and their inhabitants, they are a catastrophe: fish die en masse, fields can no longer be cultivated and there is a shortage of drinking water.

An extreme drought has revealed a 3,400-year-old city in Iraq that was at the bottom of a dam. German and Kurdish archaeologists were able to briefly study the Bronze Age city. Afterwards, the Mitanis’ center of power returned underwater.

In Cáceres, Spain, a drought brought to light the Guadalperal Dolmen. Nicknamed “Spanish Stonehenge”, the megalithic monument of 150 stone blocks was built around 7 thousand years ago.

Shipwrecks washed up in the dry bed of the Mississippi River, remains of German ships from World War II washed up in the Danube. These remains of vessels that have become visible due to droughts are not only a danger to navigation, but often still carry ammunition, thus threatening the environment.

Ambivalent problem

This problem is also current in Brazil, where the extreme drought in the Amazon revealed rock engravings along the Amazon River. Prehistoric drawings show a variety of expressions. Indigenous cultures that lived in the region probably made the engravings around 2,000 years ago.

The engravings are an “invaluable” discovery for understanding these prehistoric populations, said Beatriz Carneiro, historian at the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), to the AFP news agency. “Unfortunately they are now reappearing as the drought intensifies.”

The level of the Negro River has dropped by around 15 meters since July and in the last week of October its lowest flow in 121 years was recorded. According to archaeologists, this puts the preservation of the archaeological site at risk. But the drought is hitting local people hardest, isolating entire communities and making access to food, livelihoods and even drinking water difficult.