My sister Sumaya Balkhair has an old friend, as old as history, whose name is Fawzia. Since I mentioned that name, I have been searching for its meaning in the Arabic language, and I found that it is attributed to success as salvation and gaining security and goodness. Lisan Al-Arab adds, saying: “Al-Mafaz and Al-Mafazah: the barren wilderness, and it combines Al-Mafaz. It is said: I settled among the people and I agreed with one meaning. And Al-Mafazza: The destruction of the desert, and every bottom is a Mafazah, and it was said: Al-Mafazza and Al-Falah, if between the two waters there is a quarter of camels’ camels and a thicket of All livestock, and it was said: It is from the two lands between a quarter of the number of camels and the goblin of the number of other livestock, and it is Al-Fayfah. Abu Zaid knows Al-Fayef. Ibn al-A’rabi: The desert was called Mafaza because whoever came out of it and crossed it won. Ibn Shumayl said: Al-Mafazah in which there is no water, and if there are two nights in which there is no water, then it is a Mafazah, and nothing more than that is also the case. As for tonight and… And it is not considered a reward.”

Fawzia had a share of what Ibn Manzur described, as she is one of the kind personalities who makes everyone who meets her happy. I loved her silently, because the sisters’ helper does not have a specific time. So I did not show that affection and left it on the sidelines. In public, I needed to spite my sister and say something inappropriate about Fawzia in defense of my friends whom she might one day disparage. Each of us treated our friends in our own way, ignoring mistakes and focusing on laughter and memories. Fawzia was a family friend whom everyone knew, and who could eat, drink, travel and sing with her without affectation or exaggeration.

When Fawzia calls, my mother says: “Huh… now I will see how you are, my life.” Fawzia’s people were all my life until she became ill, and when I spoke to her during her last admission to the hospital, she asked me: “How are you, my soul?” Here I realized that this change The surprise will be followed by a greater surprise, as the soul, heart, and life express the true touchstone of love, as well as the fraying of the ropes that connect man to the earth. In the same call, she said to me: “I see farewell is near… Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah to the children after me.” At that moment, I threw a “sabha” (lifeline) at her and gave her patience with words that contained a kind of faith that connects a person to certainty, destiny, destiny, and destiny. We separated, and a few days after she left the hospital, she sent me a voice message saying to me: “Praise be to God, I am fine and well, and we will celebrate in heaven… O Aisha, you are the precious sister that I love in God.” On Friday, after the dawn prayer, Fawzia’s soul crept back to her Creator, and my heart skipped a beat. When I received that news. I said: “Praise be to God, who has what He gives and who has what He takes. Oh God, there is no objection to your judgment and destiny.”

To those who know, I say, Fawzia’s dream came true, and her last journey from this universe became from here, and her body includes the soil of the United Arab Emirates, and she has always wished for this from the Lord of the Worlds. Praise be to God for the blessing of this country, which is loved far and wide, just as we love it without measure or limits.