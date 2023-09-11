Sunday, September 10, 2023, 10:17 p.m.



Luis Rubiales throws in the towel. Three weeks after the non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso that tarnished the image of Spanish football and when two weeks have passed since FIFA provisionally suspended him from office for a period of 90 days, the man from Motril announced this Sunday his resignation as president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF).

“After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” he said in a statement. «Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return,” he added.