Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airlines said it remains monitoring the situation in the region.

The airline Cathay Pacific Airlines announced this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) that it is not passing through Taiwan’s airspace while China carries out military exercises in the region. The information is from the agency Reuters.

“This may lead to longer flight times for some flights and we appreciate our customers’ understanding”the airline said in a note sent to the newspaper.

China intensified its military activities in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. Drills include actual shooting in the waters and airspace of the island.

The show of force began after the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei. On Tuesday (Aug 2), the US congresswoman went to the Taiwan Legislature and met with the island’s president, Tsai Ing-wen.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTVthe exercises started at 11:00 am in Taipei (00:00 GMT) and should continue until the same time on Sunday (7th of August).

Taiwan has deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity. Taiwanese navy ships also monitor activities in the region.