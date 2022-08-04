Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay officially launched their candidacy for the 2030 World Cup and the possible stadiums in which it would be played have already begun to be filtered.
According to information from Doble Amarilla, these are the stadiums in the four countries.
Argentina would be the country with the most stadiums. The big news is that the Bombonera would be staying out of the chosen courts. A stadium modernization process is coming. The ones that will almost certainly be there are the Monumental Stadium, Mario Alberto Kempes, Malvinas Argentinas, Madre de Ciudades (SdE) and Ciudad de La Plata. It is clear that there is a long time to go and it will also depend on whether there is a stadium that was modernized by that time or if one was left with problems.
Uruguay has the objective that the opening match and the final be played on the Centennial, in tribute to the 100 years of World Cups. They also work to add to the Great National Park and the Champion of the Century of Peñarol.
Chile will have the National Stadium as a representative. However, it is known that it will need remodeling and spare parts to be able to be a World Cup player.
Defensores del Chaco is Paraguay’s main option. There are also chances to modernize and expand the Antonio Aranda in Ciudad del Este.
related links
More World Cup news
More news from the Qualifiers
More news from the Argentine team
#stadiums #candidacy #World #Cup #Argentina #Chile #Uruguay #Paraguay
Leave a Reply