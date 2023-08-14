Air transport | The Finnair plane was supposed to leave for Paris, but it circled over southern Finland for more than an hour

Another Finnair flight also had to return to Vantaa shortly after departure on Sunday evening.

Finnair flight FIN50F circled over southern Finland for more than an hour, even though it was supposed to be on its way to the French capital.

The plane took off from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Sunday evening at 20:28, destined for Charles de Gaulle International Airport. However, the plane did not make it further than the coast of Helsinki, instead it remained circling over southern Finland for more than an hour.

Finally, after circling for more than an hour, the plane landed back in Vantaa.

Aviation industry news following Lentoposti.fi website said on Sunday evening that the Norra-operated flight to Warsaw also returned to Vantaa shortly after departure. According to the website, the reason for the cancellation of the flight would have been that the plane would have collided with birds.

Iltalehti according to both planes collided with birds, which is why they had to return back to the starting point.