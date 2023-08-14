Seven Belgian hikers may have to pay for the rescue operation that rescued them from the Austrian mountains this weekend. According to the police, they were too ill-prepared for their journey. Robin Baks of the Royal Dutch Climbing and Mountaineering Association (NKBV) understands that tempers are rising, now that more and more people are sometimes barely prepared. Yes, sometimes also on slippers.

