Ukraine and the tightened situation in Russia will also affect the operations of the airlines, according to the news agency Reuters.

The Dutch airline KLM has already announced that it will not fly to Ukraine and its aircraft will not use the country’s airspace. British Airways’ aircraft also appear to be avoiding flying through Ukrainian airspace.

British Airways pilot by “The current geopolitical situation makes itself known” in the length of flight routes. The company has not confirmed to Reuters that it is avoiding Ukrainian airspace.

In addition, the German airline Lufthansa has stated that it is considering a decision to avoid Ukrainian airspace.

Ukraine the airspace is likely to leave the founder of OPSGROUP Mark Zeen will soon be out of service if a few additional airlines report avoiding flying through the airspace.

However, Zee does not believe that the decision to avoid Ukrainian airspace is based on any government recommendation. Instead, it is due to insurance factors and decisions by other airlines to avoid airspace.

According to the news agency Interfax Ukraine, Ukrainian insurance companies had received information from reinsurers that the airlines were not insured against losses caused by the risks of war.

According to Zee, if airlines decide to avoid Ukrainian airspace, the effects will be most visible in the operations of airlines operating in Ukraine’s neighboring countries. According to Zee, the decisions do not affect the prices of long-haul flights, for example.