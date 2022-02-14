Ssuper bowl show of superlatives: with the rapper 50 Cent as a surprise guest, the music stars Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar throw an acclaimed rap party at halftime in the football final. Surrounded by numerous dancers, the six musicians presented a ten-minute medley of their greatest hits at halftime on Sunday in the football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, which they won 23:20 The Next Episode, Family Affair and Lose Yourself.

A kind of small town with completely white houses, shops and fancy cars was set up in front of the stadium as a stage. The musicians moved back and forth between the different houses, Dr. Dre also played the piano in between, and rocked along with Blige on a white sofa while Eminem rapped.

At the beginning of his performance, 50 Cent was hanging upside down from a ceiling, as in the video for his biggest hit “In Da Club”. The male rappers appeared in dark clothing – except for Snoop Dogg, who appeared in a blue patterned ensemble – while Blige presented himself in a white glittery skimpy outfit. At the end, everyone performed together on the roof of one of the houses.

Eminem caused a stir, kneeling down for a short time after his performance – probably in reference to the former US football professional Colin Kaepernick, who initiated this gesture in 2016 as a sign of protest against racism and social injustice. The then quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has been without a job in the NFL since 2017.

Every year, the Super Bowl is not only a major sporting event, but also a huge platform for the advertising industry and one of the biggest stages in the music world – which this year for the first time was all about hip-hop, R&B and rap. In advance, Dr. Dre announced “one of the best halftime shows of all time” and stressed that the focus on rap is long overdue for him. “This should have happened a long time ago. It’s the biggest genre of music right now. It’s crazy that it took us so long to get recognized. We’re going to put on a show so no one can look away.”







In the past, stars like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince and the Rolling Stones have graced the halftime show stage. Last year, the Canadian singer The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”) performed, the year before it was Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Around 100 million people in the US alone are watching the National Football League championship final live on television. Nothing in the sports-loving country draws people in like that one football game at the end of an NFL season.

This year’s packed crowd also included stars like glamor couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Tobey Maguire, presenter James Corden and musicians The Weeknd and Cardi B. Country star Mickey Guyton sang the US national anthem before the game, and actor Dwayne Johnson announced the teams.







A German star was also in the mix before the game: the multiple award-winning music producer Zedd – born Anton Zaslavski in what is now Russia in 1989 and grew up in Kaiserslautern – was the official “pregame DJ” while the players were warming up.