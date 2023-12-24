Sunday, December 24, 2023, 08:10



The Ministry of the Environment announced yesterday that during the next few days the municipality of Murcia will suffer episodes of air pollution due to the increase in levels of particles harmful to human health. Therefore, extreme precautions are requested in the face of these harmful events.

It is also recommended to drive efficiently, avoid sudden stops and starts with the car, do not burn stubble in the garden, lower the temperature of heating devices in homes, share use of private cars and Use public transportation to get around these holidays.