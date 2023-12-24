Setting up the nativity scene is not just about placing some figures when Christmas approaches. For the members of the Cartagena Nativity Scene Association, assembling the nativity scene is the last step of a process that began months ago by searching for new pieces and making others. They spend weeks planning the new acquisitions that they will incorporate into their recreations, creating the structure they need and cannot find, and visiting stores to locate the longed-for figure. As its president, Antonio Ferrer Giménez, explains, “the work is seen at Christmas, but we do it throughout the year.”

When a small circle of nativity scene makers decided to resume activity in Cartagena, their initial idea was to recover the Cartagena-La Unión nativity scene association. However, due to bureaucratic problems they could not take the same name and had to register a new organization.

To deseasonalize this hobby, they organize workshops, talks and various activities, such as excursions throughout the year. In addition, they make dioramas, three-dimensional representations of a historical event and scenes from the Passion of Christ, such as those exhibited during Holy Week in the windows of several businesses in the center of Cartagena. One of the activities they organized a few weeks ago was a workshop to learn how to make palm trees. As Ferrer explains, “we nativity scene makers are willing to teach, because anyone who doesn't do so is not a nativity scene fan.”

The president of the nativity scene association, Antonio Ferrer, and councilor Pablo Braquehais, along with other members, place a wreath in front of the sculpture of Saint Francis.



JM Rodríguez / AGM





Looking ahead to next year, this association plans to acquire a headquarters in which to hold its workshops and activities, as well as its conferences. It is a need that the City Council has already taken note of and to which they are already looking for a solution, but they have not yet found a remedy for the lack of a place to meet to carry out their activities and workshops. They also want it to bring together members and make those figures that they need for their private collections.

Other activities they organized at the end of November was the XXVII Day of Bethlehem Coexistence. Other associations also participated, such as El Pinacho de Santa Lucía. This year, this group closes the course with fifty members, with more than twenty new registrations. “We have all ages,” details the president of the association, who is barely 30 years old. Next year they hope to continue growing and increase the number of members.

Ferrer Giménez believes that they must continue to grow and promote activities so that the nativity scene is not just something for Christmas. “We want to continue promoting activities throughout the year,” he says.

Nativity scenes are a passion that in some cases takes a lifetime to recreate the perfect setting. “There are times when people come to us who, due to space issues, can only put up a nativity scene, but they renew that scenery every year,” emphasizes the president of this group. “It's not just staging the nativity,” he adds, “it's also expanding the different passages of the Bible.” For this reason, nativity scenes incorporate more scenes, such as Herod's persecution or the flight to Egypt.

This year, ahead of Christmas, they have created a physical newsletter in which they tell the story of several local artisans. It is available for free. Currently, anyone who wishes can attend the exhibition 'The Legacy of Saint Francis: 800 Years of Nativity Scene', in the Dora Catarineu room until January 21. According to Ferrer Giménez, “we nativity scene makers never stop learning, and what's more, we are always willing to teach.”

“The person who keeps his techniques to himself is not a true nativity scene maker, because we are continually training ourselves.” To avoid this, they organize workshops and conferences in which they exchange opinions and talk about the techniques that each one uses.

Routes through the municipality



On Friday, December 22, coinciding with the El Gordo draw of the Christmas lottery, at seven in the afternoon, they held a floral offering to Saint Francis of Assisi in Plaza Juan XXIII. And, an hour later, at eight, a Eucharist and later the Exaltation of Christmas, by Antonio Navarro Zamora. The San Diego Choir participated in the San Antonio María Claret church, located on Jabonerías Street.

The nativity scene association collaborates on these dates with excursions to the municipality's nativity scenes, such as those of Santa Lucía and Galifa, yesterday, with a guided bus route. There are two different lines, which, upon registration, are sponsored free of charge by the Department of Culture. They themselves organized an excursion to the Salzillo Museum, in Murcia, the Casa del Belén and the Jesús Griñán Workshops in the district of Puente Tocinos, which included a meal at a garden club. Its activities are aimed at both its members and the general public who wish to participate.