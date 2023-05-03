United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday he was working to obtain assurances in Sudan to provide safe passage for the delivery of humanitarian aid after six truckloads of humanitarian supplies were looted.

“We still need approvals and arrangements to allow the movement of personnel and supplies,” said Griffiths from the city of Port Sudan, which has seen thousands of foreigners evacuated since the military escalation.

“We will need approvals at the highest level and in a public manner, and we will need to convert these commitments into reliable local arrangements,” he told reporters via video link from Port Sudan.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses said that the sound of air strikes echoed in the capital, Khartoum, today, Wednesday, despite the approval of a new cease-fire for seven days, starting tomorrow, Thursday.

The United Nations said the conflict had caused a humanitarian crisis, forcing some 100,000 people to flee to neighboring countries.

Aid deliveries have been halted since the outbreak of clashes on April 15.

The escalation has entered its third week and is taking place mainly in the capital, Khartoum, which is one of the largest cities in the African continent. On Tuesday, the Sudanese Ministry of Health said that 550 people had been killed and 4,926 wounded.