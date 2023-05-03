How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pornographic site Pornhub claims that minors are harmed, not protected with new Utah law that requires proof of age before access. | Photo: Bigstock/Hamara

Pornhub, one of the world’s largest producers and distributors of online pornography, is blocking residents of the US state of Utah from accessing its site in response to a new state law that prohibits the company from admitting anyone under 18 to its platform.

The legislation, called Age Requirements for Online Pornography Viewing, “creates obligations and responsibilities for a commercial entity that provides pornography or other harmful material to minors,” according to the text. It requires Pornhub and other adult sites owned by parent company Mind Geek to verify the age of users by asking them to submit a photo ID before they can view adult content.

Computers with Utah-based IP addresses were banned this week from accessing the sites, and users received a message protesting the law, which Governor Spencer Cox signed in March.

“As you may know, your elected officials in Utah are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you to access our website,” the message reads. “While security and compliance are at the heart of our mission, providing your ID every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution to protect our users and will actually put children and their privacy at risk.”

Utah users were also greeted with a video of a porn star reading the statement aloud on camera. The statement warned that the law could redirect users to more dangerous sites with “fewer security measures”.

“Until a real solution is provided, we have made the difficult decision to completely disable access to our website in Utah,” the message added. As an alternative, the company asked lawmakers to consider “device-based verification solutions”.

In December 2022, a mother sued MindGeek after a man was convicted of raping her 14-year-old son, recording the act and uploading the video to Pornhub. She alleged that the website provided “assistance, platform, content guidelines and edits” to the rapist to produce maximum traffic from the content to the website, as reported by the Business Insider.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.