Guto Araújo states that the work will be even “more difficult” for the TSE and that the scenario could be “complicated” without some intervention from the Court

Advertiser Guto Araújo, 55 years old, said that one of the main risks of the 2024 elections is the indiscriminate use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to influence campaigns on social media. This mechanism, he said, could contaminate campaigns if there is no intervention before the election. There is a risk that the elections will be, in his words, “traumatic”.

Guto has worked in political marketing since 1998. He has worked on presidential campaigns in Brazil, El Salvador, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, as well as others in state governments and city halls for the PT (Workers' Party), PSDB (Party of Brazilian Social Democracy), MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement), DEM (Democrats) and PP (Progressive Party).

“If the TREs [Tribunal Regional Eleitoral] and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral] they were no longer able to carry out an audit [sem IA]let’s say online, 24 hours a day, all over Brazil, now it’s going to be even more difficult”said Guto in an interview with Power360.

For him, the volume of lawsuits and complaints regarding artificial intelligence acting for the mass production of fake news must be much greater than in the past.

For him, with 9 months left until the elections, there is a “imbroglio” installed, as there has been no regulation or set of TSE policies to date. He cited the Argentine election as an example, which brought liberal Javier Milei to power in 2023. He assesses that similar situations could be experienced in Brazil in 2024.

The final stretch of the Argentine presidential campaign was the scene of a flood of materials produced with AI by the 2 candidates: Sergio Massa and Javier Milei. The resource was used mainly for so-called negative campaigns, which aim to increase the rejection of candidates based on criticisms, not all of them true, of each other.

There has been a record of artificial intelligence being used in videos and images that already exist. One example was the insertion of Milei's face in a scene from the film “A Clockwork Orange”, directed by Stanley Kubrick and released in 1971. The libertarian was shown on the body of the main character, the sociopath Alex DeLarge, whose habits include violent actions, including rapes.

Guto stated that social networks have a “fundamental role” in “any” election in the world since the candidacy of former US President (United States) Barack Obama, in 2008. According to him, the North Americans created a format, in their own methodology and technology, “very efficient that both Republicans and Democrats use.”

Elections 2024

Regarding political campaigns in medium and small cities, the publicist said that the “trend” in the capitals is that there is a polarization driven by the 2 protagonists of 2022: the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

However, as population declines in cities, day-to-day practicalities and local administrative issues become stronger as they appeal to voters. Still, the ideology continues to have an effect.

Guto stated that the 2024 elections are part of the reformulation of the web of support and national electoral campaigners aiming for the 2026 election, when Lula should seek re-election. “Perhaps these are the most important municipal elections in the history of the new Republic”declared to the Power360.

For him, the PT, which is coming from a reduction in the number of mayors linked to the party, will try to rise up through the strength of the federal government's policies, especially social programs such as Bolsa Família and Minha Casa, Minha Vida. The right is seen by advertisers as a more organized group with clear command.

Regarding the electoral fund, the group of political parties that identify themselves as “conservative” or of “right” will have more than twice the value of the Electoral Fund in 2024 compared to those who present themselves as left-wing. However, Guto declared that only investment “you don’t win elections”. According to him, it is necessary to have a strategy and good planning.