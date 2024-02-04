No censorship or self-censorship but be careful to avoid vulgarity. Word of the Rai general manager, Giampaolo Rossi, who meets the journalists on board the Rome-Sanremo charter train, the result of an agreement between Rai and Trenitalia. To those who asked him if, after last year's controversies, we should expect a more prudent, self-censored or pro-government festival, Rossi replied: “But I don't think it's a problem of the right or the left. It's clear that where there is the artistic element there is inevitably also an element of care for the language which is natural. The history of the Sanremo festival is also a history of social and cultural controversies that have occurred for decades”.

“I think – he adds – that the important thing is separate transgressiveness from vulgaritybecause in any case Sanremo does not only speak to one part of our country but to the whole of it.”

“The great story of our nation develops from Sanremo – underlines the Rai general manager. they are a mirror of this and therefore inevitably there is also room for controversy but it is part of the function of these great events”.

On a possible sixth Amadeus festival, Rossi stalls: “We want to bring this festival home first. Let's say that it has been talked about but now we are focused on the fifth Amadeus festival. Amadeus himself has been working for months to bring home the best result, everything else will be discussed later.”

As for the Festival's advertising revenue, this year too is a record-breaking one (going towards exceeding last year's 5 million), but the CEO is keen to underline: “We are obviously very happy but the theme of Sanremo as well as the great economic value is above all a great image and cultural value for our country and for this reason it must truly be preserved”.

On the fact that Amadeus and Fiorello are going to Fabio Fazio this evening, Rossi observes: “These are editorial choices that are made and that I believe those who take care of the editorial and promotional aspect have considered”.

Finally, to those who ask him if he likes Sanremo and if he has always watched it, Rossi replies: “Who doesn't watch the Sanremo Festival? It's a bit like the national football team, even those who don't normally watch it often watch it. football. The same thing happens with the festival: it is a great story and we have a lot of faith in the artistic director because Amadeus is truly a master from this point of view and has brought the Sanremo Festival to very high levels of narration and representation So this will also be a great festival”, concludes Rossi.