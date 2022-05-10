Bad news for all those who are eagerly waiting to throw themselves into the adventure proposed by AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative! Through a press release, Spike Chunsoft announces that the European release of the game has been postponed toJuly 8or a delay of just two weeks from the date previously communicated (June 24).

But why this postponement? As reported by the same company, there have been delays in the production and shipping of the retail editions. The digital version could have been released anyway, but to give the players fair parity it was decided that both will be released on the same date.

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative is coming up PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam And Microsoft Store. If you missed the latest information on the game, we refer you to the previous news.

Source: Spike Chunsoft