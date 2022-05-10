Doctors and nurses from the health sector in the UAE and those recovering from the Corona virus released a lyrical video documenting the role of the medical staff in the country in combating the epidemic and enhancing the efficiency of health services.

The video was filmed at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, and in Burjeel Medical City, and was released to coincide with the first UAE Medical Day.

The video, which was produced by the “VPS” Healthcare Group, one of the sponsors of the Emirates Medical Day activities, was titled “Thank you” for honoring and praising health care workers.

The lyrical video highlights images and situations that express the courage, sacrifice and flexibility shown by health care workers in various health facilities.

The video was sung in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu, and its duration is five minutes. The song was written by Ashok Betty Nelson, and it is composed by the Indian band Thikudam Bridge.

The song was composed in Arabic by Iman Al-Hashimi, the first Emirati composer, who played the piano, and it was sung by Amir Zarqani, the Arab singer residing in Dubai.

The song was sung in both English and Urdu by Anish Gobala, Krishnan and Krishna Bongani.

“With this work, we wanted to thank our healthcare workers for their role in spreading hope and serving patients during difficult times,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, who released the lyrical video on social media platforms.

He added: “This work is an expression of our humble gratitude and love to the heroes for their humanitarian service, in the face of the epidemic, and they flooded the world with valor to fight the darkest times of our lives, as the world always owes them for their noble services.”

The lyrical video was distinguished by the background of the actors, as most of them were health care workers who were sick with “Covid 19”.

In all its facilities, VPS Healthcare has provided walls for patients to write their wishes and stick to them on the front lines.

And the group’s hospitals received many people who queued up to spread their messages of appreciation in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, to praise the efforts of health sector workers, and to write words of praise and thanks to health care heroes, and frontline workers in saving patients during the “Corona” pandemic.



