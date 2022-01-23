Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Without a doubt, Los Mochis is considered one of the safer cities According to the recent National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU) of the Inegi, it is an incentive that in the medium term will become a generator of more and better investments.

This is how Bernardo Cárdenas Soto, Secretary of Economic Development of the municipality of Ahome, considered it, who applauded this exercise that on this occasion benefits the municipality and that has to do with an issue as sensitive as security.

In that sense, he considered that this will be an excellent cover letter for those national and international companies that already have the municipality in their sights.

“The fact that people recognize the city of Los Mochis as one of the calmest, as one of the best to live in, not only generates that satisfaction, that tranquility, but it gives us in some way help and a boost. to attract investors, companies to come because their people will be cared for in one of the best cities to live in and the safest”.

He recognized that in general, but especially from the business world, one of the main demands is security, which now not only must be maintained, but must also be improved.

As announced by the Inegi, Los Mochis is in the top 10 of quiet cities, good to live.